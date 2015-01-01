Abstract

Skeletal cut mark analysis provides relevant information on the general class characteristics of suspect knife. However, there is a lack of research on the influence of blade damage on cut mark analysis. This study aimed to thoroughly investigate the effects of damaged knife blades on cut marks' morphological and morphometrical characteristics. Fifteen undamaged, non-serrated knives were used to cut human ribs to make control cut marks. The knife blades were then damaged by a series of cuts on the bones. A comparison was made between the control cuts and 3 groups of cut marks inflicted by blades that had been damaged to different degrees. The results showed that the damaged blades created wider cut marks than undamaged one. Kerf morphology was likely to imitate the cuts made by the serrated blades such as an elliptical shape, a V-shaped cross-section and the presence of coarse striations. Wear-related features can affect cut mark analysis as the marks left behind by blades damaged to different degrees showed dissimilar dimensions and morphologies. The findings of this study can be applied to a forensic investigation when cut marks were caused by a knife with a damaged blade.

