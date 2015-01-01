Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The objective of this study is to evaluate the impact of psychosocial risks based on the demographic variables of sex, age, and seniority, on the perception of workplace violence in a group of workers from Spanish companies.



METHODS: a total of 22 Spanish companies were analysed between 2016 and 2018 with a total sample of 26741 people using the FPSICO 3.1 psychosocial assessment method and divided into demographic groups of sex, age, and seniority for subsequent comparison of means and regression analysis.



RESULTS: The results conﬁrm the relationship between psychosocial risks and the perception of workplace violence. The analyses by demographic variables position the group of men as the group with the highest perception of workplace violence, except for discrimination, where it was higher in the group of women. The results conﬁrm that the perception of workplace violence increases signiﬁcantly with age and seniority in the company.



CONCLUSIONS: workplace violence is one of the most worrying risk factors today and it is necessary to better understand what risk factors can favour its appearance or its diﬀerentiated behaviour according to sex, age, or seniority. This can allow us to develop planned strategies to control this risk and focus on speciﬁc demographic groups.

