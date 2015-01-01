Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite a significant clinical and social burden, there is a relative scarcity of epidemiological studies on Personality Disorder (PD).



AIM: To determine the current prevalence of PD and the psychosocial correlates associated with this in the Andalusian population.



METHOD: We carried out a cross-sectional population mental-health survey in Andalusia, southern Spain. Thus, 4,518 randomly selected participants were interviewed following sampling using different standard stratification levels. We used the Spanish version of the SAPAS to estimate PD prevalence. In addition, a full battery of other instruments was utilized to explore global functionality, childhood abuse, maltreatment, threatening life events, personality traits (neuroticism, impulsivity and paranoia), medical and psychiatric comorbidities, family history of psychological problems and other potential risk factors for PD.



RESULTS: PD prevalence (10.8%; 95% CI [9.8, 11.7]) and ran two different multivariate models for PD. We obtained the highest PD prevalence in those affected by any mental disorder plus those reporting having suffered childhood abuse, particularly sexual abuse. Additional potential risk factors or correlates of PD identified were: younger age, lower levels of functioning, less social support, poorer general health, having suffered maltreatment, threatening life events, higher suicidal risk scores and higher levels of both neuroticism and impulsivity.



CONCLUSIONS: This study reports PD prevalence and risk correlates in consonance with similar findings reported in other Western populations. However, longitudinal studies are needed to elicit a more thorough group of prospective determinants of PD.

