Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this review was to identify existing prevention strategies for recreational windsurfing-related acute injuries and provide clinicians with a practical overview of current evidence supporting proposed potential prevention strategies.



METHODS: A literature search was conducted through March 8, 2023, using relevant keywords with Boolean operators, such as "windsurfing" AND "injury prevention" and "windsurfing" AND "exercise interventions," from the PubMed and Google Scholar databases. Only peer-reviewed English-articles were included.



RESULTS: Existing prevention strategies, right-of-way rules, a new proposed set of eight potential primary to tertiary prevention strategies for windsurfing-related acute injuries, and proposed definitions of injury prevention levels equivalent to Haddon's matrix were identified and tabled.



CONCLUSIONS: The proposed potential prevention strategies may facilitate clinicians in preventing recreational windsurfing-related acute injuries. Injury prevention for recreational windsurfing is under-researched. Future studies should focus on large prospective clinical trials evaluating the efficacy of prevention strategies for recreational windsurfing-related injuries.

Language: en