Abstract

Parents and youth across Alberta were engaged to identify specific research questions that are a priority to them. Two lists, containing 27 topics were developed with local parent and youth advisory groups, and sent to participants via online questionnaires. Topics were rated from one (least important) to five (most important) and ranked in order of priority. Initial questionnaires were completed by 263 (46%) parents and 308 (54%) youth. Parents rated five topics (behaviour, learning, and developmental disorders; mental health; food, environment and lifestyle; quality of health care; and vaccines) and youth rated four topics (brain and nerve health; mental health; quality of health care; and vaccines) as a high priority. Research questions stemming from 4 parent (12 [5%]) and 6 youth (21 [7%]) focus group discussions were then ranked in a second questionnaire, completed by 43 (43%) parents and 56 (56%) youth. Parents' highest ranked research question was 'What is the effect of screen time on cognition and neurodevelopment for children and adolescents?', while the highest ranked question from youth was 'What are the early signs of anxiety and depression and when should an individual seek help?'. These topics highlight areas that are important to parents and youth where funding, research, and knowledge mobilization efforts should be directed.

