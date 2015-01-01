CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Girish T, Joshi J, Kamath SP, Rao S. J. Indian Assoc. Pediatr. Surg. 2023; 28(5): 442-444.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Indian Association of Pediatric Surgeons, Publisher MedKnow Publications)
DOI
PMID
37842222
PMCID
Abstract
Air guns that are employed for protection and entertainment/sporting events can have accidentally harmful consequences. We report three examples of air gun injuries in the pediatric population with injuries, which could be potentially fatal.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Child; firearms; gunshot; wounds