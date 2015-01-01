SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Girish T, Joshi J, Kamath SP, Rao S. J. Indian Assoc. Pediatr. Surg. 2023; 28(5): 442-444.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Indian Association of Pediatric Surgeons, Publisher MedKnow Publications)

DOI

10.4103/jiaps.jiaps_75_23

PMID

37842222

PMCID

PMC10569285

Abstract

Air guns that are employed for protection and entertainment/sporting events can have accidentally harmful consequences. We report three examples of air gun injuries in the pediatric population with injuries, which could be potentially fatal.


Language: en

Keywords

Child; firearms; gunshot; wounds

