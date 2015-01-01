Abstract

Firearm access by individuals with mental illness is associated with increased risk of suicide or homicide.1 The Federal Bureau of Investigation's National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) was created to prevent individuals with certain mental health incidents from acquiring firearms.2 It relies on states to report mental health data so they can access national data on applicants' mental health events and prevent gun possession when appropriate. However, federal law does not compel states to report to NICS. States develop their own rules regarding mental health reporting, including incident type; how, when, and who must report; and whether to report. We analyzed each state's mental health firearm reporting laws to assess heterogeneity nationwide.

Language: en