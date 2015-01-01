Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sexual assault (SA) can lead to a range of adverse effects on physical, sexual, and mental health, as well as on one's social life, financial stability, and overall quality of life. However, not all people who experience SA will develop negative functional outcomes. Various risk and protective factors can influence psycho-socio-judicial trajectories. However, how these factors influence trauma adaptation and the onset of early posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is not always clear.



OBJECTIVE: Guided by an ecological framework, this project has 3 primary objectives: (1) to describe the 1-year psycho-socio-judicial trajectories of individuals recently exposed to SA who sought consultation with a forensic practitioner; (2) to identify predictive factors for the development of PTSD during the initial forensic examination using artificial intelligence; and (3) to explore the perceptions, needs, and experiences of individuals who have been sexually assaulted.



METHODS: This longitudinal multicentric cohort study uses a mixed methods approach. Quantitative cohort data are collected through an initial questionnaire completed by the physician during the first forensic examination and through follow-up telephone questionnaires at 6 weeks, 3 months, 6 months, and 1 year after the SA. The questionnaires measure factors associated with PTSD, mental, physical, social, and overall functional outcomes, as well as psycho-socio-judicial trajectories. Cohort participants are recruited through their forensic examination at 1 of the 5 participating centers based in France. Eligible participants are aged 15 or older, have experienced SA in the last 30 days, are fluent in French, and can be reached by phone. Qualitative data are gathered through semistructured interviews with cohort participants, individuals who have experienced SA but are not part of the cohort, and professionals involved in their psycho-socio-judicial care.



RESULTS: Bivariate and multivariate analyses will be conducted to examine the associations between each variable and mental, physical, social, and judicial outcomes. Predictive analyses will be performed using multiple prediction algorithms to forecast PTSD. Qualitative data will be integrated with quantitative data to identify psycho-socio-judicial trajectories and enhance the prediction of PTSD. Additionally, data on the perceptions and needs of individuals who have experienced SA will be analyzed independently to gain a deeper understanding of their experiences and requirements.



CONCLUSIONS: This project will collect extensive qualitative and quantitative data that have never been gathered over such an extended period, leading to unprecedented insights into the psycho-socio-judicial trajectories of individuals who have recently experienced SA. It represents the initial phase of developing a functional artificial intelligence tool that forensic practitioners can use to better guide individuals who have recently experienced SA, with the aim of preventing the onset of PTSD. Furthermore, it will contribute to addressing the existing gap in the literature regarding the accessibility and effectiveness of support services for individuals who have experienced SA in Europe. This comprehensive approach, encompassing the entire psycho-socio-judicial continuum and taking into account the viewpoints of SA survivors, will enable the generation of innovative recommendations for enhancing their care across all stages, starting from the initial forensic examination. INTERNATIONAL REGISTERED REPORT IDENTIFIER (IRRID): DERR1-10.2196/46652.

