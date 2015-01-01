Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The research purpose is to determine alcohol prevention needs in Sierra Leone.



METHODS: We analyzed a cross-sectional survey from fall 2020, distributed by the West African Alcohol Policy Alliance to their partners across nine West African countries. The survey included questions on perceptions of alcohol harm, research priorities, and capacity and reach of the organizations represented. Only participants from Sierra Leone were included (n = 33).



RESULTS: When asked if they thought measures taken to prevent alcohol-related harm in their country have been adequate, 66% answered inadequate (n = 32). Asked if heavy drinking of commercial alcohol is a concern in their community, 96% said yes (n = 25), and 92% said heavy drinking of traditional brew or distilled spirits is a concern in their community (n = 24). Finally, 91% said that their organization would be interested in implementing an alcohol counter-marketing campaign (n = 23).



CONCLUSIONS: Based on the perception of survey participants, efforts to prevent alcohol-related harm thus far are inadequate in Sierra Leone where heavy drinking is a critical concern. CBOs and NGOs already engaged in alcohol harm prevention are eager to support and adopt new strategies. INNOVATION: This is the first research to seek direct input from CBOS and NGOs about alcohol harm prevention in Sierra Leone.

Language: en