Cunha AM, Carmo C, Brás M. J. Korean Acad. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2023; 34(4): 250-257.

(Copyright © 2023, Korean Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry)

10.5765/jkacap.230031

37841492

PMC10568188

OBJECTIVES: Adolescents are at risk of suicide. As suicide is a multifactorial process, risk and protective factors are relevant constructs for suicide prediction. This study explored the effects of risk and protective factors on suicidal ideation in adolescents on the island of São Miguel (Azores).

METHODS: A sample of 750 adolescents (male: n=358; 47.7%; mean age=14.67 years; standard deviation=1.85 years) from the island of São Miguel (Azores) completed several measures related to suicidal ideation and associated factors. Using a cross-sectional design, this study conducted descriptive, correlational, predictive, mediation, and moderation analyses.

RESULTS: Adolescents generally displayed high levels of risk and protective factors; an indicative proportion exhibited significant suicidal ideation with females presenting the greatest vulnerability. Furthermore, the results highlight that depression is the best predictor of suicidal ideation, however, the association between these variables is mediated.

CONCLUSION: The data corroborate that the suicidal reality of adolescents in the Autonomous Region of the Azores is worrisome. Having substantiated the complexity of the suicidal context in young people in the present research, the need to continue studying risk/protective factors in this area is supported.


Adolescent; Risk factor; Suicidal ideation; Protective factor

