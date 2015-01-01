|
Cunha AM, Carmo C, Brás M. J. Korean Acad. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2023; 34(4): 250-257.
(Copyright © 2023, Korean Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry)
37841492
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Adolescents are at risk of suicide. As suicide is a multifactorial process, risk and protective factors are relevant constructs for suicide prediction. This study explored the effects of risk and protective factors on suicidal ideation in adolescents on the island of São Miguel (Azores).
Adolescent; Risk factor; Suicidal ideation; Protective factor