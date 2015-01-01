Abstract

President Joe Biden and the liberal Left are taking aim at our God-given, constitutionally protected right to keep and bear arms. "Biden has repeatedly mocked the Second Amendment, claiming it 'doesn't say that you can own any weapon you want,'" reads a recent Fox News headline.



As part of his ongoing anti-gun crusade, the president joked at a fundraiser in June that Americans would "need an F-16" to oppose the U.S. government. "You need something else than just an AR-15," he quipped.



He made the same wisecrack in January at the National Action Network's annual Martin Luther King, Jr. breakfast in Washington, D.C. Ridiculing Second Amendment supporters, he also sneered (and blundered), "I love my right-wing friends who talk about the tree of liberty is water of the blood of patriots."



For now, we'll ignore his misquote of Founding Father and former President Thomas Jefferson. We'll also leave for another discussion the unwavering affinity of dictators throughout history (e.g., Hitler, Stalin, Mao Zedong) for the confiscation of weapons from the general populace.



Instead, our current focus is more practical and commonplace. Biden's relentless campaign to demonize guns and deride gun owners has led many to blame the Second Amendment for soaring violent-crime rates, and has convinced still more that the only path to safety is to strip individuals of any real means of defending themselves.



Even some employers are illogically convinced that they should disarm staff to ensure a safe working environment. On the contrary, just as armed individuals have better chances against assailants, the best way to ensure workplace safety is by allowing employees to exercise their Second Amendment rights.



