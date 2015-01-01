SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Wokoma, N. O., Akpoghomeh, O. S.. S. Asia. J. Soc. Stud. Econ. 2023; 20(3): 30-36.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Asia Pacific Publishers)

DOI

10.9734/sajsse/2023/v20i3710

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Non-usage of life-saving equipment while on water may increase disaster risk such as boat capsizing, injury, and drowning; studies find generally low levels of lifejacket wear among drowning victims and among some cultural groups. Considering this, the study examined the usage of lifesaving equipment by commercial boat users and operators in southern Nigeria. The finding revealed that among the boat operators, 41.9% uses of life-saving equipment is always and 63.4% for the boat users. The determinant factor for the use of life- saving equipment among boat operators were compliance (38.7%) and compulsory for boat entry (27.4%) while for boat users it was prevention from drowning (44.4%) and safety (30.1%). Considering the usage of life-saving equipment along Nigerian waterways, it was concluded that commercial boat operators and users use life-saving equipment always and regularly.


Language: en
