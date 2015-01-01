|
Citation
|
Falcó R, Santana-Monagas E, Moreno-Amador B, Piqueras JA, Marzo JC. Arch. Suicide Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37847011
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The covitality model suggests that the co-disposition and synergy of core psychosocial assets (i.e., covitality) buffer the negative impact of stressful events and prevent the emergence of mental health problems during adolescence. At this stage of development, suicide already constitutes the leading cause of unnatural death in Europe. The present study aimed to examine how covitality relates to bidimensional mental health status (i.e., psychopathology and subjective well-being) and suicidal risk.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; subjective well-being; Covitality; psychopathology; psychosocial strengths