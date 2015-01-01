Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The covitality model suggests that the co-disposition and synergy of core psychosocial assets (i.e., covitality) buffer the negative impact of stressful events and prevent the emergence of mental health problems during adolescence. At this stage of development, suicide already constitutes the leading cause of unnatural death in Europe. The present study aimed to examine how covitality relates to bidimensional mental health status (i.e., psychopathology and subjective well-being) and suicidal risk.



METHOD: Participants were 5,296 Spanish students ages 12 to 18 years (M(age) ± SD = 14.19 ± 1.53), 50.2% male.



RESULTS: In a structural equation mediational model, covitality acted as a powerful shield of psychosocial strengths against suicidality, via an indirect effect entirely mediated by its impact on bidimensional mental health. The total variance in suicidal risk explained by the set of independent variables was 61.8%, while the total variance of psychopathology and subjective well-being explained by covitality was 54.1% and 75.6%, respectively.



CONCLUSIONS: These preliminary findings highlight the need for further study of covitality as a defense strategy against adolescent suicide. HIGHLIGHTSCovitality promote subjective well-being and prevent psychopathological symptoms.These self-perceived psychosocial strengths do not have direct effect on suicidality.Covitality is related to lower suicidal risk through indirect mechanisms: via bidimensional approach to mental health status (BMH).

