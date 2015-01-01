Abstract

The suicide rate among Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Veterans increased from 2001 to 2020. Identifying regions where suicide rates are elevated and increasing among AANHPI Veterans would inform targeted prevention efforts for members of this cohort. We conducted a population-based retrospective cohort study of 377,833 AANHPI Veterans to examine suicide rates and methods (2005-2019) by United States (US) region and over time (2005-2009, 2010-2014, 2015-2019), using US Veteran Eligibility Trends and Statistics and Joint DoD/VA Mortality Data Repository data. AANHPI Veterans across most regions experienced increases in suicide rates from the earliest to latest period; however, patterns differed by region. Age-adjusted suicide rates increased across all three periods among those in the Northeast and West, but increased, then declined in the Midwest and South. In 2015-2019, the age-adjusted suicide rate among AANHPI Veterans was highest in the Northeast (42.0 per 100,000) and lowest in the West (27.5). However, the highest percentages of AANHPI Veteran suicide deaths in 2005-2019 occurred in the West (39.5%) and South (34.7%), with lower percentages in the Midwest (15.0%) and Northeast (10.8%). Across regions, those ages 18-34 had the highest suicide rates. Firearms were the most frequently used suicide method across regions (44.4%-60.2%), except the Northeast (35.2%), where suffocation was more common (38.3%).



RESULTS suggest particular needs for suicide prevention efforts among AANHPI Veterans in the Northeast and to ensure that lethal means safety initiatives for AANHPI Veterans encompass both firearms and suffocation, with some variations in emphasis across regions.

