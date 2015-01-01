Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Neighborhood recreation facilities has been associated with depression that commonly tested with cross-sectional data. This study used longitudinal data to test the effect of neighborhood recreation facilities on the trajectory of depressive symptoms among Chinese older adults.



METHODS: Data was derived from the 2014, 2016 and 2018 China Longitudinal Aging Social Survey (CLASS). Depressive symptoms among older adults were obtained using the CES-D scale. The three-level linear growth model of "time point - individual - community" was conducted to test the association between neighborhood recreation facilities and depressive symptoms.



RESULTS: This study consisted of 3,804 respondents living in 333 communities. It was found that community fitness facilities had a significant effect on depressive symptoms in older adults ([Formula: see text]=-1.212, [Formula: see text]0.001). A supportive community fitness environment can effectively slow down the rate of increase in depressive symptoms among older adults ([Formula: see text]=-0.415, [Formula: see text]0.01). In subgroup analysis, fitness facilities were the important predictor for people in youngest-old group ([Formula: see text]=-1.247, [Formula: see text]0.01) and outdoor activity space was a protective predictor for oldest-old people's depressive symptoms ([Formula: see text]=-0.258, [Formula: see text]0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: This study demonstrated an association between neighborhood recreation facilities and depressive symptoms in older adults and found the age difference of this effect. Public health department need pay more attention to neighborhood environment construction to promote healthy aging.

Language: en