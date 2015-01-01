Abstract

BACKGROUND: Our aim was to evaluate Spanish family doctors' knowledge about medications that increase the risk of traffic accidents involving older drivers, and to obtain data about the involvement of family doctors in accident prevention activities and the associations between these factors and their demographic and workplace characteristics.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study of 1888 family doctors throughout Spain was carried out from 2016 to 2018. Participants completed a previously validated self-administered questionnaire that explored whether family doctors distinguished between medications associated with a high or low risk of involvement in a traffic accident, investigated the appropriateness of advice given to older patients, and physicians' involvement in preventive activities. Multiple regression models were used to estimate the adjusted association of these variables with each other and with characteristics of family doctors in the sample.



RESULTS: On a scale of 1 (never or hardly ever) to 4 (always), the indexes constructed to evaluate how often family doctors believed they should oversee the use of high-risk and low-risk medications yielded values of 3.38 for the former and 2.61 for the latter (p < 0.001). Only 24% responded correctly to all three items that inquired about the appropriateness of the advice they gave to older patients. On a scale of 1 to 4, the frequency at which family doctors gave older patients advice about preventive measures was 2.85, and only 43% reported allocating time during appointments to provide this advice. These latter two variables were directly associated with appropriate values for the index used to evaluate physicians' oversight of medications associated with a high risk. The perception of risk associated with medications and involvement in preventive activities were both greater among female participants.



CONCLUSIONS: Family doctors correctly identified medications according to their risk of playing a role in traffic accidents, although the recommendations they gave to their patients were not always appropriate. These findings, along with physicians' infrequent involvement in preventive activities, suggest a need to improve family doctors' competencies and increase the resources available to them so that they can provide their older patients with advice on ways to prevent involvement in traffic accidents.

