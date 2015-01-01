|
Citation
Hafetz J, McDonald CC, Long DL, Ford CA, Mdluli T, Weiss A, Felkins J, Wilson N, MacDonald B. BMC Public Health 2023; 23(1): e2020.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
37848929
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The impact of young drivers' motor vehicle crashes (MVC) is substantial, with young drivers constituting only 14% of the US population, but contributing to 30% of all fatal and nonfatal injuries due to MVCs and 35% ($25 billion) of the all medical and lost productivity costs. The current best-practice policy approach, Graduated Driver Licensing (GDL) programs, are effective primarily by delaying licensure and restricting crash opportunity. There is a critical need for interventions that target families to complement GDL. Consequently, we will determine if a comprehensive parent-teen intervention, the Drivingly Program, reduces teens' risk for a police-reported MVC in the first 12 months of licensure. Drivingly is based on strong preliminary data and targets multiple risk and protective factors by delivering intervention content to teens, and their parents, at the learner and early independent licensing phases.
Language: en
Keywords
Driver training; Injury prevention; Motor vehicle crashes; Teen driver safety; Teen drivers