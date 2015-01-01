|
Kaburi RM, Kaburi BB. BMC Womens Health 2023; 23(1): e539.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
37848884
BACKGROUND: As part of efforts to prevent violence against women, several countries have institutionalized formal support services including legislations to prevent, protect victims, and deter perpetrators of domestic violence (DV). Prior research on formal support service utilization shows that DV survivors do not get the necessary services they deserve. However, much remains to be known about the experiences of women survivors of DV who accessed a range of formal support services and how their experiences (dis)empowered them. Here, we assessed the experiences of Ghanaian women survivors of DV with formal support services vis-à-vis the provisions of the Ghana DV Act and insights of subject experts.
Domestic violence; Revictimization; Ghana; (Dis)empowerment; Formal support services; Under funding; Women survivors