Abstract

Background Falls are common among older adults, and they constitute a major public health issue with high morbidity and mortality. Aim This study aimed to estimate the prevalence of falls and investigate the contributing risk factors among the elderly population in Tabuk City, Saudi Arabia.



METHODS This cross-sectional study recruited a random representative sample of the elderly aged ≥ 60 years. We collected data by interviewing the participants using a structured, Arabic-language questionnaire. It included personal information, a history of falls in the past three and 12 months, comorbidities, and environmental factors. The main outcome was a history of falls in the preceding year. Multivariable logistic regression was used to evaluate the association between potential risk factors and falls.



RESULTS The study included 296 participants. Most participants were female (66.9%), aged 60-69 years (68.2%), and married (68.9%). The self-reported prevalence of falls over the preceding 12 months was 25.3% (95% confidence interval (CI): 20.6-30.5). Older people with depressive symptoms had significantly increased vulnerability to falls (adjusted odds ratio (AOR): 0.452, 95% CI: 0.239-0.854). Environmental factors were associated with a 1.799 times (95% CI: 1.041-3.109) increased likelihood of fall, and gait impairment was the strongest risk factor (AOR: 2.775, 95% CI: 1.558-4.942).



CONCLUSIONS Falls are common among the elderly population in Tabuk City, Saudi Arabia. Gait impairment, the presence of depressive symptoms, and environmental hazards were substantially associated with falls, suggesting that most falls are preventable.

