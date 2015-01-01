Abstract

BACKGROUND: Childhood sexual abuse (CSA) has been identified as a risk factor for later sexual aggression perpetration and vulnerability factor for sexual victimization. However, the use of cross-sectional designs, the focus on female victimization and male perpetration, and the lack of evidence from outside North America limit the existing knowledge base.



OBJECTIVE: The study was designed to examine pathways from CSA to sexual revictimization and sexual aggression perpetration after the age of consent.



METHOD: A total of 588 university students in Germany (308 female) took part in a three-wave longitudinal study covering 23 months. At each wave (T1-T3), all participants completed measures of sexual aggression victimization and perpetration. Experiences of CSA were measured at T1.



RESULTS: The rate of CSA was significantly higher for women (20.8%) than for men (12.4%). Rates of sexual victimization for women were 60.9% at Time 1 (since age 14), 22.3% at Time 2 (since T1), and 17.4% at Time 3 (since T2). For men, the rates were 39.2% at Time 1, 15.9% at Time 2, and 14.1% at Time 3. Rates of sexual aggression perpetration for women were 10.6% at Time 1 (since age 14), 3.5% at Time 2 (since T1), and 3.6% at Time 3 (since T2). For men, the rates were 18.0% at Time 1, 6.2% at Time 2, and 3.8% at Time 3. The gender differences in victimization and perpetration were significant only at T1. CSA predicted higher odds of sexual aggression victimization and perpetration cross-sectionally at T1 and indirectly at T2 and T3 via T1. Gender did not moderate the associations.



CONCLUSION: The results confirm previous findings of elevated rates of sexual aggression victimization and perpetration in adolescence and young adulthood in victims of CSA. The implications for understanding and preventing adverse sexuality-related outcomes of CSA are discussed.

