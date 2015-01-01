SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Trabsa A, Redolar-Ripoll D, Vargas L, Llimona A, Hogg B, Valiente-Gómez A, Perez V, Moreno-Alcázar A, Amann BL. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2023; 14(2): e2263151.

10.1080/20008066.2023.2263151

37846737

BACKGROUND: Migration is a multi-stage social process linked to traumatic event exposure and a notably increased risk of psychosis. Although these conditions affect refugee and non-refugee immigrants, prior trauma research has focused mainly on the refugee population.

OBJECTIVE: To compare and describe the rate and the clinical characterization of PTSD and traumatic events between non-refugee immigrants and native-born individuals with psychotic disorder.

METHODS: 99 immigrants and 99 native-born individuals (n = 198) with at least one psychotic episode according to DSM-5 criteria were compared on the rate of PTSD diagnosis and traumatic events, using standardized and validated trauma scales.

RESULTS: In the non-refugee immigrant group, 31% met diagnostic criteria for PTSD compared to only 7.1% in the native-born group. Total scores in childhood trauma and last year stressful events were 1.5 and 2 times higher in non-refugee immigrants, respectively. Likewise, cumulative lifetime trauma was three times higher in non-refugee immigrants. Finally, non-refugee immigrants reported more violent and life-threatening traumatic events than native-born individuals.

CONCLUSIONS: These results are relevant since they highlight that non-refugee immigrants with psychotic disorders are highly trauma-exposed, meaning a routine trauma assessment and a trauma-focused intervention for this population should be included in individualized treatment plans.


Trauma; PTSD; trauma; psychosis; 创伤; Inmigrantes no refugiados; migration mental health; Non-refugee immigrants; Psicosis; salud mental migratoria; trastorno de estrés postraumático; 移民心理健康; 精神病; 非难民移民

