Abstract

Older adults' readiness to participate in fall prevention behaviors is largely unknown. We evaluated the feasibility of recruitment for a fall prevention intervention and participants' readiness to participate in fall prevention activities. Patients ≥ 65 years at high fall risk were recruited. Feasibility of recruitment was assessed by reaching the goal sample size (200), and recruitment rate (50%). Surveys assessed participants' readiness to participate in fall prevention activities (confidence to manage fall risks [0-10 scale; 10 most confident] and adherence to fall prevention recommendations). We recruited 200 patients (46.3% of eligible patients), and 185 completed surveys. Participants reported high confidence (range 7.48 to 8.23) in addressing their risks. Their adherence to clinician recommendations was mixed (36.4% to 90.5%). We nearly met our recruitment goals, and found that older adults are confident to address their fall risks, but do not consistently engage in fall prevention recommendations.

