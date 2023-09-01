|
Citation
|
Kiyoshi-Teo H, De Lima B, Cohen DJ, Dieckmann N, Winters-Stone K, Eckstrom E. Geriatr. Nurs. 2023; 54: 246-251.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37847939
|
Abstract
|
Older adults' readiness to participate in fall prevention behaviors is largely unknown. We evaluated the feasibility of recruitment for a fall prevention intervention and participants' readiness to participate in fall prevention activities. Patients ≥ 65 years at high fall risk were recruited. Feasibility of recruitment was assessed by reaching the goal sample size (200), and recruitment rate (50%). Surveys assessed participants' readiness to participate in fall prevention activities (confidence to manage fall risks [0-10 scale; 10 most confident] and adherence to fall prevention recommendations). We recruited 200 patients (46.3% of eligible patients), and 185 completed surveys. Participants reported high confidence (range 7.48 to 8.23) in addressing their risks. Their adherence to clinician recommendations was mixed (36.4% to 90.5%). We nearly met our recruitment goals, and found that older adults are confident to address their fall risks, but do not consistently engage in fall prevention recommendations.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Communication; Behavior change; Fall prevention; Older adult