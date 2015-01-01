Abstract

Previous research has revealed a strong link between the experience of childhood sexual abuse (CSA) and diabetes in adulthood. Moreover, research has shown that sexual minorities (SM) are exposed to adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) (i.e. CSA) and experience depression at higher rates than their heterosexual counterparts. Thus, it is imperative to further investigate the role of depression and the differential associations of exposure to ACEs with diabetes prevalence by sexual orientation. We explored sexual orientation disparities regarding the relationship between CSA and diabetes and examined the moderating role of depression. A total of 29,903 participants from the 2021 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) were included in this study. Secondary data analysis was conducted using the survey data, and weighted logistic regression and moderation analysis were performed. Heterosexuals who experienced CSA (AOR = 1.25; p < .05) and SM who experienced CSA (AOR = 2.13; p < .05) reported higher odds of having diabetes. Among heterosexuals, depression (AOR = 1.38; p < .001) was significantly associated with having diabetes. Additionally, depression was a significant moderator among heterosexuals with and without CSA. Further understanding of the impact of ACEs on diabetes among specific subgroups of SM should be assessed in future studies.

