Rhoden-Neita MA, Huang H, Fava NM. J. Evid. Based Soc. Work (2019) 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
37847740
PURPOSE: Most youth with delinquency histories experience childhood adversity leaving them vulnerable to poor adult well-being. Previous research indicates that self-regulation difficulties could explain how childhood adversity affects adult well-being. Yet, very few studies target adult self-regulation intervention. Therefore, this study examined the intervening effects of emerging adult self-regulation on the association between childhood adversity and adult well-being.
mental health; trauma; delinquency; Child maltreatment; alcohol and drug use; childhood adversity; criminal behaviors; self-regulation; violent victimization