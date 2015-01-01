|
Citation
Mavroudis CD, Lewis A, Greenwood JC, Kelly M, Ko TS, Forti RM, Shin SS, Shofer FS, Ehinger JK, Baker WB, Kilbaugh TJ, Jang DH. J. Med. Toxicol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
37847352
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Carbon monoxide (CO) is a colorless and odorless gas that is a leading cause of environmental poisoning in the USA with substantial mortality and morbidity. The mechanism of CO poisoning is complex and includes hypoxia, inflammation, and leukocyte sequestration in brain microvessel segments leading to increased reactive oxygen species. Another important pathway is the effects of CO on the mitochondria, specifically at cytochrome c oxidase, also known as Complex IV (CIV). One of the glaring gaps is the lack of rigorous experimental models that may recapitulate survivors of acute CO poisoning in the early phase. The primary objective of this preliminary study is to use our advanced swine platform of acute CO poisoning to develop a clinically relevant survivor model to perform behavioral assessment and MRI imaging that will allow future development of biomarkers and therapeutics.
Language: en
Keywords
Carbon monoxide; Biomarker; Basic science; Mitochondria