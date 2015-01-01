Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Depression poses a significant threat to the health and well-being of adolescents with traumatic brain injury. Existing research has limitations in longitudinal follow-up period, consideration of sample heterogeneity, and outcome measurement modeling. This study aimed to address these gaps by applying the second-order growth mixture model (SO-GMM) to examine the 10-year post-injury depression trajectories in adolescents with TBI.



METHODS: A total of 1,989 adolescents with TBI 16-21 years old from the Traumatic Brain Injury Model System National Data Bank were analyzed up to 10 years post-injury. Depressive symptoms were measured by Patient Health Questionnaire-9. Covariates included age, sex, race/ethnicity, employment, Functional Independence Measure Cognition, TBI severity, pre-injury disability, and substance use. Longitudinal measurement invariance was tested at the configural, metric, and scalar levels before SO-GMM was fit. Logistic regression was conducted for disparities in depression trajectories by covariates.



RESULTS: A 2-class SO-GMM was identified with a low-stable group (85% of the sample) and a high-increasing group (15% of the sample) on depression levels. Older age, being a Native American, and having Hispanic origin was associated with a higher likelihood of being in the high-increasing class (odds ratios [ORs] = 1.165-4.989 and 1.609, respectively), while patients with higher education and being male were less likely to be in the high-increasing class (ORs = 0.735 and 0.557, respectively).



CONCLUSIONS: This study examined the disparities in depression among two distinct longitudinal groups of adolescents with TBI 10 years post-injury.



FINDINGS of the study are informative for intervention development to improve long-term mental health in adolescents with TBI.

