|
Citation
|
Zhou W, Prater LC, Goldstein EV, Mooney SJ. JMIR Ment. Health 2023; 10: e49359.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, JMIR Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37847549
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Firearm suicide has been more prevalent among males, but age-adjusted female firearm suicide rates increased by 20% from 2010 to 2020, outpacing the rate increase among males by about 8 percentage points, and female firearm suicide may have different contributing circumstances. In the United States, the National Violent Death Reporting System (NVDRS) is a comprehensive source of data on violent deaths and includes unstructured incident narrative reports from coroners or medical examiners and law enforcement. Conventional natural language processing approaches have been used to identify common circumstances preceding female firearm suicide deaths but failed to identify rarer circumstances due to insufficient training data.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental health; female; suicide; depression; women; machine learning; firearm suicide; suicide prevention; suicidal; document classification; female firearm suicide; language models; large language model; mental health for women; violent death