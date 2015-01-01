Abstract

IMPORTANCE: Racial and ethnic disparities in pain management have been characterized in many hospital-based settings. Painful traumatic injuries are a common reason for 911 activations of the EMS (emergency medical services) system.



OBJECTIVE: To evaluate whether, among patients treated by EMS with traumatic injuries, race and ethnicity are associated with either disparate recording of pain scores or disparate administration of analgesia when a high pain score is recorded. DESIGN, SETTINGS, AND PARTICIPANTS: This cohort study included interactions from 2019 to 2021 for US patients ages 14 to 99 years who had experienced painful acute traumatic injuries and were treated and transported by an advanced life support unit following the activation of the 911 EMS system. The data were analyzed in January 2023. EXPOSURES: Acute painful traumatic injuries including burns. MAIN OUTCOMES AND MEASURES: Outcomes were the recording of a pain score and the administration of a nonoral opioid or ketamine.



RESULTS: The study cohort included 4 781 396 EMS activations for acute traumatic injury, with a median (IQR) patient age of 59 (35-78) years (2 497 053 female [52.2%]; 31 266 American Indian or Alaskan Native [0.7%]; 59 713 Asian [1.2%]; 742 931 Black [15.5%], 411 934 Hispanic or Latino [8.6%], 10 747 Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander [0.2%]; 2 764 499 White [57.8%]; 16 161 multiple races [0.3%]). The analysis showed that race and ethnicity was associated with the likelihood of having a pain score recorded. Compared with White patients, American Indian and Alaskan Native patients had the lowest adjusted odds ratio (AOR) of having a pain score recorded (AOR, 0.74; 95% CI, 0.71-0.76). Among patients for whom a high pain score was recorded (between 7 and 10 out of 10), Black patients were about half as likely to receive opioid or ketamine analgesia as White patients (AOR, 0.53; 95% CI, 0.52-0.54) despite having a pain score recorded almost as frequently as White patients.



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: In this nationwide study of patients treated by EMS for acute traumatic injuries, patients from racial or ethnic minority groups were less likely to have a pain score recorded, with Native American and Alaskan Natives the least likely to have a pain score recorded. Among patients with a high pain score, patients from racial and ethnic minority groups were also significantly less likely to receive opioid or ketamine analgesia treatment, with Black patients having the lowest adjusted odds of receiving these treatments.

