Abstract

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has led to an alarming increase in domestic violence against women owing to lockdown measures and limited access to support services. This article provides insights into the global prevalence of domestic violence, barriers to seeking help, its impact on women and children, and the best practices implemented worldwide. Domestic violence encompasses various forms of abuse; many young women experience partner violence. Barriers to seeking help include fear, financial constraints, lack of awareness of available services, and distrust among stakeholders. The consequences of domestic violence affect the mental health of both mothers and children. Countries have increased shelter funding and developed innovative protocols to reach survivors and address this issue. However, the healthcare sector's involvement in addressing domestic violence has been limited. This review advocates collaboration among healthcare institutions and government bodies. Key recommendations include utilizing telehealth services, implementing comprehensive training programs, establishing effective referral systems, enhancing health education, developing a domestic violence registry, improving the responses of law enforcement and justice systems through healthcare integration, promoting data sharing, and conducting further research. Healthcare systems should recognize domestic violence as a public health concern and detect, prevent, and intervene in cases to support survivors.

Language: en