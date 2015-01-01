Abstract

Nonfatal injuries are major causes of emergency department (ED) visits in the United States (1). The National Center for Injury Prevention and Control estimated that, in 2020, 22.9 million ED visits related to nonfatal injuries occurred (1). Visits for assault (excluding sexual assault) represented 5.8% of these visits (1). This report uses the most recent data from the National Hospital Ambulatory Medical Care Survey (NHAMCS) to present assault-related ED visit (excluding sexual assault) rates by selected demographic and hospital characteristics.

