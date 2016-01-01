Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is among the top three causes of adolescent mortality. There is a scarcity of research examining cannabis use and suicidal behavior in adolescents.



OBJECTIVES: To determine the association between cannabis use disorder (CUD) and suicide attempt/self-harm in a hospitalized sample of adolescents.



METHODS: We conducted a cross-sectional observation study using data from the Nationwide Inpatient Sample collected over four years from January 1, 2016, through December 31, 2019. We included adolescents aged 10-19 hospitalized during the above period (N = 807,105). The primary outcome was suicide attempt/self-harm and the main predictor was CUD. The International Classification of Diseases Tenth Revision (ICD 10) diagnostic codes was used to identify a diagnosis of CUD, suicide attempt/self-harm, and other diagnoses included in the analyses. Adolescents diagnosed with CUD (n = 53,751) were compared to adolescents without CUD (n = 753,354). Univariate and multivariate logistic regressions were conducted to determine the association between CUD and suicide attempts/self-harm.



RESULTS: 807,105 adolescent hospitalizations were analyzed, of which 6.9% had CUD. Adolescents with CUD were more likely to be older (17 years vs. 15 years), female (52% vs. 48%), have depression (44% vs. 17%), anxiety (32% vs. 13%), an eating disorder (1.9% vs. 1.2%), ADHD (16.3% vs. 9.1%), Conduct Disorder (4.1% vs. 1.3%), Alcohol Use Disorder (11.9% vs. 0.8%), Nicotine Use Disorder (31.1% vs. 4.1%), Cocaine Use Disorder (5.4% vs. 0.2%), Stimulant Use Disorder (0.8% vs. 0.4%) and report suicide attempts/self-harm (2.8% vs. 0.9%) [all ps<0.001]. After adjusting for potential confounders, CUD was associated with a higher risk of suicide attempts/self-harm (OR = 1.4, 95% CI 1.3-1.6, p <0.001). Post-hoc analyses showed the presence of depression moderated the association between CUD and suicide attempts/self-harm in that adolescents with CUD and depression had 2.4 times the odds of suicide attempt/self-harm compared to those with CUD but no depression after controlling for potential confounders (p<0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: Our study provides evidence for the association between CUD and suicide risk among hospitalized adolescents and underscores the importance of recognizing and addressing co-occurring mental and substance use disorders along with CUD to mitigate suicide risk. Identifying high-risk adolescents in inpatient settings provides an opportunity for intervention.

