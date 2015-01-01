Abstract

Unintentional injuries are one of the leading causes of ill health, disability & death among the children and young adults worldwide. As these injuries are strongly related to social determinants, the burden falls mainly upon the Low- and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs) like Nepal. Thus, the main objective was to explore the epidemiology of unintentional childhood injuries in urban and rural areas of Kavrepalanchok district. A cross sectional analytical study was done in Bethanchok rural municipality and Dhulikhel municipality of Kavrepalanchok district. The respondents were interviewed using a pretested semi-structured questionnaire. The details of injuries sustained within the past 12 months were included. A total of 667 children aged 1-16 years were surveyed, among which 26% from rural and 17.2% from urban areas had unintentional injuries in the past 12 months. Falls were the most common mode of injury in both the areas. Similarly, the proportion of burn was more in rural area (16.1%) whereas, Road Traffic Injuries were more in urban area (12.5%). Majority of the injuries occurred at home (54.5%) while the child was playing (64.1%). Factors like child's gender and place of residence affected the occurrence of unintentional injuries (p<0.05). Out of total injured children, 18 of them had not recovered and 11 were left with some form of permanent disability. As the rate and pattern of unintentional childhood injuries in the rural and urban area differ, the prevention strategies should focus on risk factors that apply to both the areas and awareness should be created among the parents and primary caregivers about the fact that childhood injuries are predictable and preventable.

Language: en