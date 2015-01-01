|
Citation
Rice KL, Ottley P, Bing M, McMonigle M, Miller GF. Public Health Rep. (1974) 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Association of Schools of Public Health)
DOI
PMID
37846099
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: In 2016, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention supported 5 local health departments (LHDs) to implement teen dating violence and youth violence primary prevention strategies across multiple levels of the social-ecological model and build capacity for the expansion of such prevention efforts at the local level. The objective of this study was to estimate the total cost of implementing primary prevention strategies for all LHDs across 3 years of program implementation.
Language: en
Keywords
cost analysis; youth violence prevention; program implementation; resource allocation; teen dating violence prevention