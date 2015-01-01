Abstract

BACKGROUND AND HYPOTHESIS: Suicide is a leading cause of death in first-episode psychosis (FEP), with an elevated risk during the first year following illness onset. The association between negative symptoms and suicidality remains contentious. Some studies suggest that negative symptoms may be associated with lower suicidality, while others fail to find an association between the two. No previous studies have specifically investigated suicidality in Persistent Negative Symptoms (PNS) and its associated subgroups.



STUDY DESIGN: In a large cohort of FEP patients (n = 515) from an early intervention service, we investigated suicidality in those with PNS, secondary PNS (ie, sPNS; PNS with clinical-level positive, depressive, or extrapyramidal symptoms), and non-PNS (all other patients) over 24 months. Patients were categorized into PNS groups based on symptoms from month 6 to month 12, and suicidality was evaluated using the Brief Psychiatric Rating Scale (BPRS).



STUDY RESULTS: Covarying for age and sex, we found that sPNS had higher suicidality relative to PNS and non-PNS throughout the 24-month period, but PNS and non-PNS did not differ. These differences were maintained after adjusting for depressive symptoms.



CONCLUSION: We observed that PNS did not significantly differ from non-PNS. However, we identified sPNS as a group with elevated suicidality above and beyond depression, suggesting that sPNS would benefit from targeted intervention and that PNS categorization identifies a subgroup for whom negative symptoms are not associated with lower suicidality.

