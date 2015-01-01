Abstract

The role of interocular differences simulated by filters (fog filter and Bangerter foil) on visual and driving performance in alcohol users was assessed. We found that the binocular visual function deteriorates significantly in terms of contrast sensitivity (from 6 to 18 cpd). Additionally, driving performance is significantly impaired under these conditions as evidenced by increased mean speed, standard deviation of the lateral position, distance traveled outside the lane, reaction time and number of collisions. Furthermore, we found that interocular differences due to intraocular scattering and straylight are directly related to an overall reduction in visual and driving performance. This provided a comprehensive perspective from which to understand the relationship between binocular visual function, interocular differences, and driving performance. In practice, our findings contribute to the understanding of the importance of limiting interocular differences, which can be common among presbyopes corrected using the monovision technique, as well as in cases of cataract or other ocular pathology affecting only one eye, or even in cases of cataract surgery of the first eye. These interocular differences can have an adverse impact on road safety, especially when combined with moderate alcohol consumption.



Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving; Vision

Language: en