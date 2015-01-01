|
Finnerty F, Caswell RJ, Wardle D. Sex. Transm. Infect. 2023; 99(7): e504.
37848210
Strangulation is defined as the obstruction of blood vessels and/or airway by external pressure to the neck which leads to a decreased oxygen supply to the brain.1 Strangulation leads to obstruction of the arteries and hypoxia. Obstruction of the veins can lead to increased cerebral blood pressure and 'stagnant hypoxia' which can lead to spinal cord damage, pressure on carotid body or damage to the intima of blood vessels which can lead to thrombus or dissection. There are often no external injuries to be seen.1
