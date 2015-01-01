Abstract

Millions of children today are sex slaves. Helpless, hopeless prisoners, they are treated as sexual chattel to gratify the despicable cravings of perverts. They are enslaved because of modern "enlightened" society's "compromise with sin." The breakout film Sound of Freedom starring Jim Caviezel has opened the eyes of a vast audience to the mind-numbing scope of this criminal assault on the most innocent and vulnerable members of our human family.



In a single year, as the film informs, more than 22 million new images of child pornography were posted to the internet--an increase of 5,000 percent over the past five years. The child slave trade has passed the illegal arms trade and will soon pass the drug trade. Caviezel notes that a bag of cocaine can be sold one time, but a child can be sold five to 10 times a day.



When I recited the stanza above from Lowell's "The Present Crisis" to the late, great Dr. Judith Reisman many years ago, she exclaimed: "That's it exactly. 'They enslave their children's children who make compromise with sin.' We have allowed the 'new morality' of Alfred Kinsey and his sexology brigade to permeate our culture, and our children's children are paying a terrible price for it. They are being enslaved. I'm going to use that Lowell quote if you don't mind." Of course, I didn't mind at all.



