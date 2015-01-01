|
Jasper WF. New American (Belmont, Mass.) 2023; 39(16): 19-24.
(Copyright © 2023, American Opinion Publishing)
Millions of children today are sex slaves. Helpless, hopeless prisoners, they are treated as sexual chattel to gratify the despicable cravings of perverts. They are enslaved because of modern "enlightened" society's "compromise with sin." The breakout film Sound of Freedom starring Jim Caviezel has opened the eyes of a vast audience to the mind-numbing scope of this criminal assault on the most innocent and vulnerable members of our human family.
Language: en