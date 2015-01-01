Abstract

BACKGROUND: DVAM can pose a great threat to the development of the victim, society, and the nation. This necessitated the investigation of the knowledge, attitude, and practice of men in Owerri metropolis towards media programmes on DVAM. This study hinged on agenda setting and social learning theories.



Methods: The survey research design was used as the research method, and a sample size of 384 was derived using the Australian sample size online calculator from the projected population of 275,340. Multi-stage, simple random, and purposive sampling techniques were adopted to reach out to respondents. Questionnaire was used as the instrument for data collection. Descriptive statistics were used to analyse the data.



Results: The paper revealed that the level of exposure of men in Owerri metropolis to media programmes on DVAM is low at 33.9%, with a high knowledge level on DVAM at an average mean of 3.3 (N=375). The study also revealed that the respondents perceive DVAM as a menace that results in a reduction of a man's self-confidence and self-esteem and leads to disharmony, distrust, and untimely death at an average mean of 3.5 (N = 375). It was further revealed that media programmes on DVAM have induced attitudinal change in the respondents at an average mean of 2.9 (N =375).



Conclusion: The researchers concluded that domestic violence victims go through emotional and psychological traumas with little attention given to them in the media. The propagation and promotion of well-designed and content-rich media programmes on DVAM and/or gender-based violence by every media organisation as a compulsory law from the National Broadcasting Commission was recommended.

