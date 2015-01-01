Abstract

The problem of drug abuse continues to escalate each year, necessitating concerted efforts from the relevant government agencies and all segments of society to address this issue. Rehabilitation has been identified as a crucial approach in combating drug abuse. However, the implementation of rehabilitation programs by the National Narcotics Agency for North Sumatra Province (BNNP-SU) has faced significant challenges due to the lack of supporting facilities. This study aims to assess the quality of rehabilitation services provided by the North Sumatra National Narcotics Agency and identify the obstacles encountered during the implementation process. A qualitative research method was employed to gain insights into the services offered by the BNNP-SU, using observation, interviews, and documentation as data collection techniques. Based on Zeithaml et al.'s theory of service quality, five indicators were utilized: Tangible, Reliability, Responsiveness, Assurance, and Empathy. The findings reveal that the rehabilitation services at the North Sumatra BNNP have been suboptimal, primarily due to several obstacles. In terms of tangibles, there is a lack of dedicated counseling rooms, inadequate commitment and involvement from both patients and their parents, counselors' failure to utilize counseling tools during consultations, and insufficient supervisory functions. Regarding reliability, the service providers have not fully utilized rehabilitation tools in the counseling process. The study highlights challenges in delivering high-quality rehabilitation services by the North Sumatra National Narcotics Agency. Immediate action is necessary to address obstacles, including improving counseling facilities, fostering commitment from patients and families, providing proper training on counseling tools, and strengthening supervision. By overcoming these challenges, the BNNP-SU can enhance rehabilitation services and improve drug abuse prevention. Adherence to standard operating procedures and continuous evaluation and improvement are essential for ensuring comprehensive and reliable rehabilitation services.

Language: en