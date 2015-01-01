Abstract

Honestly speaking, Nigeria is blessed with abundant natural, human and material resources yet her citizens are suffering tremendously especially the youths. This is caused by bad leadership cum lackadaisical attitudes orchestrated by greedy and disgruntled politicians. The conspicuous immediate effect is that the poor are getting poorer while the rich are getting richer on daily basis. It is also obvious that there are problems already on ground in the country ranging from social problems (poverty, unemployment, unequal opportunity, racism, crime, cultism, terrorism, human trafficking, employment discrimination and malnutrition), religious bigotry, economic quagmire, political to environmental problems. These existing problems have done more harm than good especially on the parts of our youths at present. Our youths have resorted to banditry, kidnapping, ritual killings, prostitution, terrorism, child trafficking, yahoo yahoo plus and other innumerable nefarious acts as a result alarming rate of unemployment in the country. This paper unequivocally x-rays the survival strategies for Nigerian youths amidst obstacles in Nigeria. Also, it exposes some of the barriers that could militate against survival strategies. This paper is purely conceptual in nature. The survival strategies include POS Business, Graphic Designs, Food Community Business, Home Lessons, Writing and Selling of E-Books, Home Cleaning Services, Affiliate Marketing e.t.c. while the barriers include Negative Mindset, Pride(the killer of destiny),paucity of vision and faith, religious fraud. We concluded that Nigerian Youths need to desist from seeking white collar jobs to creating viable jobs for themselves and others via the entrepreneurial activities deliberated on so far. We, therefore, recommend and encourage youths to just positively do what they can with all they have, wherever they are and the sky will be their stepping stones.

