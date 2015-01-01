|
Citation
Sears JM, Victoroff TM, Bowman SM, Marsh SM, Borjan M, Reilly A, Fletcher A. Am. J. Ind. Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
37850904
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Traumatic injury is a leading cause of death and disability among US workers. Severe injuries are less subject to systematic ascertainment bias related to factors such as reporting barriers, inpatient admission criteria, and workers' compensation coverage. A state-based occupational health indicator (OHI #22) was initiated in 2012 to track work-related severe traumatic injury hospitalizations. After 2015, OHI #22 was reformulated to account for the transition from the International Classification of Diseases, 9th Revision, Clinical Modification (ICD-9-CM) to ICD-10-CM. This study describes rates and trends in OHI #22, alongside corresponding metrics for all work-related hospitalizations.
Language: en
Keywords
International Classification of Diseases; occupational injuries; workers' compensation; hospital discharge data; injury surveillance; trauma severity indices