Citation
Bandara TN, Higgs C, Zapata-Diomedi B, Gunn L, Turrell G, De Livera A. Arch. Public Health 2023; 81(1): e184.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Institute for Hygiene and Epidemiology)
DOI
PMID
37848953
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: In high-income countries, the prevalence of physical inactivity and non-communicable diseases is high, and it is now well-established that insufficient physical activity is a risk factor for non-communicable diseases. Walking for recreation and transportation are effective means of improving population levels of physical activity. Research finds that the built environment (BE) can encourage or discourage walking behaviour, and this association varies for different age groups and sexes. This systematic review aims to synthesise longitudinal evidence to better understand how the BE affects recreational and transportation walking for different age groups (above 64 years and 18-64 years) and sexes in high-income countries.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Physical activity; Built environment; Longitudinal; High-income countries; Recreational walking; Transport walking