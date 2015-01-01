|
Thomson TN, Rupasinghe R, Hennessy D, Easton M, Stewart T, Mulvenna V. Aust. N. Zeal. J. Public Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Public Health Association of Australia, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
37852815
OBJECTIVE: From 2010 to 2022, the Victorian Department of Health operated a heat health alert system. We explored whether changes to morbidity occurred during or directly after these alerts, and how this differed for certain population groups.
Language: en
heat-related illness; case-crossover study; environmental epidemiology; extreme heat