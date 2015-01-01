|
Cao J, Sun H, Zhou Y, Yang A, Zhuang X, Liu J. BMC Nurs. 2023; 22(1): e387.
BACKGROUND: Workplace violence is a worldwide concern, and particularly affects nursing students. It has a seriously negative impact on nursing students' clinical learning experience and their physical and mental health. This study explored whether there are differences in psychological responses and coping styles among different gender nursing students after exposure to workplace violence, and investigated the causes for these differences.
Gender differences; Workplace violence; Nursing students; Phenomenological research