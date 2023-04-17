|
Stevenson M, Mortimer D, Meuleners L, Harris A, Senserrick T, Thompson J, De Silva A, Barrera-Jiménez H, Streatfield A, Perera M. BMC Public Health 2023; 23(1): e2035.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
37853342
BACKGROUND: Road crashes continue to pose a significant threat to global health. Young drivers aged between 18 and 25 are over-represented in road injury and fatality statistics, especially the first six months after obtaining their license. This study is the first multi-centre two-arm parallel-group individually randomised controlled trial (the FEEDBACK Trial) that will examine whether the delivery of personalised driver feedback plus financial incentives is superior to no feedback and no financial incentives in reducing motor vehicle crashes among young drivers (18 to 20 years) during the first year of provisional licensing.
Injury prevention; Road crashes; Driver feedback; Road injury; Smart financial incentives