Ayton A, Ibrahim A, Downs J, Baker S, Kumar A, Virgo H, Breen G. Br. J. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
PMID
37850424
Abstract
High mortality rates and poor outcomes from eating disorders, especially anorexia nervosa, are largely preventable and require urgent action. A national strategy to address this should include prevention; early detection; timely access to integrated physical and psychological treatments; safe management of emergencies; suicide prevention; and investment in training, services and research.
mortality; Anorexia nervosa; bulimia nervosa; feeding or eating disorders; prevention of deaths