Citation
Jones D, Jonson-Reid M. Child Maltreat. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37850754
Abstract
While a number of studies have examined the risk of reentry after exiting foster care, few studies have examined the risk of rereport to Child Protective Services (CPS) in the United States. Understanding more about rereports may help identify targets for supportive services that prevent reentry and promote safety. This study is the first to use nation-wide linked data to examine the risk of rereport for reunified children. The sample included children reunified after experiencing their first episode in foster care with at least one CPS report prior to care. With a 2000-day observation period, flexible parametric survival models with time varying hazard ratios were used to model the hazard or rereport conditional on prior CPS and foster care characteristics. Over 50% of the sample experienced a rereport after reunification.
Language: en
Keywords
foster care; families; longitudinal research