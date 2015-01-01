Abstract

While a number of studies have examined the risk of reentry after exiting foster care, few studies have examined the risk of rereport to Child Protective Services (CPS) in the United States. Understanding more about rereports may help identify targets for supportive services that prevent reentry and promote safety. This study is the first to use nation-wide linked data to examine the risk of rereport for reunified children. The sample included children reunified after experiencing their first episode in foster care with at least one CPS report prior to care. With a 2000-day observation period, flexible parametric survival models with time varying hazard ratios were used to model the hazard or rereport conditional on prior CPS and foster care characteristics. Over 50% of the sample experienced a rereport after reunification.



RESULTS indicate that children entering foster care following a history of multiple CPS reports prior to placement were at substantially increased risk of rereport after returning home. A group of children with shorter stays in care had a high risk of recurrence within the first month, but this was not true over time. Implications for future research as well as permanency planning and addressing the needs of families with chronic reports are discussed.

